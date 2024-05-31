Wealth redistribution will not fix India’s economic inequality
Inequality need not always be unfair. Government policies that seek to spread wealth rather than create it would not only disincentivize the processes that lead to economic success, they are unlikely to achieve their stated goal of equality.
According to a recent paper on India’s economic inequality by Thomas Piketty et al, 1% of Indians own 40% of India’s wealth and 22.6% of its income. Gross inequality is undesirable and has adverse economic and social ramifications. However, solutions to minimize inequality cannot stem from populistic or ideological disdain for wealth and its creators.