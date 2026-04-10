For centuries the so-called cannon shot rule determined who controlled the seas. The legal concept, codified by Dutch jurist Cornelius van Bynkershoek in 1702, was simple: The distance a cannonball reached from shore set the maritime boundary of a coastal state. Fast forward 300-plus years and little seems to have changed, only the weapons. Today, missiles and drones draw the limits.
Weapon of mass disruption: Will the US and Iran strike a win-win deal on the Strait of Hormuz?
SummaryDiplomats and negotiators on both sides of the Gulf war have their work cut out for them to arrive at a deal that makes everyone look like a winner. However, they needn’t reinvent the wheel; older treaties governing other waterways could offer a way out.
For centuries the so-called cannon shot rule determined who controlled the seas. The legal concept, codified by Dutch jurist Cornelius van Bynkershoek in 1702, was simple: The distance a cannonball reached from shore set the maritime boundary of a coastal state. Fast forward 300-plus years and little seems to have changed, only the weapons. Today, missiles and drones draw the limits.
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