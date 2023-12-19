‘Wed in India’ makes sense and it isn’t about soft power

The penchant for destination weddings among affluent Indians prompts a slight reinterpretation of Khalid Hosseini’s line in his book A Thousand Splendid Suns: “I will follow you to the ends of the world [to marry you]." And it’s no surprise that the Prime Minister’s call urging Indians to wed in India has sparked diverse reactions. Some question the need to do so, since weddings abroad could potentially bring intangible benefits to India in the form of ‘soft power,’ which might be difficult to quantify. Coined by political scientist Joseph Nye Jr., soft power refers to a country’s ability to influence other countries without resorting to coercive measures like wars or sanctions. It can be a valuable tool for a nation’s success and has been effectively wielded by countries like South Korea, as discussed in one of my previous columns (bit.ly/3RLOcCH). Korean soft power was the result of a meticulously crafted economic policy that brought together multiple stakeholders, fostering a creative economy and leading to a surge in cultural exports.