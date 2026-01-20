WEF at Davos in a fractured world: Will the spirit of dialogue be exorcized or exercised?
Summary
Once dismissed as a global talk-shop, the World Economic Forum (WEF) endures in a world fractured by war, tariffs and geopolitical swagger. That leaders still flock to Davos in the face of a polycrisis that may precede worse is reason enough to hope for a future that won’t be bleak.
The London-based Economist describes it as the “ultimate networking event"; The Guardian, a British daily, as the “last-chance saloon to save the old world order."
