Welcome a G-7 package for an energy transition

The US and Germany have now proposed a G-7 partnership with India to support and fund the makeover of our energy mix from fossil fuels to carbon-neutral sources. Such a deal is likely to be announced later this month at the G-7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, should New Delhi and the seven agree to the JETP on the table. India is a special invitee to this year’s summit, along with Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina. If reports of the offer are true, a critical portion of the pact will ask for reducing the number of coal-burning power plants under development as well as a gradual closure of our coal mines. This could be a sticking point; it would also, in the interest of fairness, turn the arc lights on some G-7 members that have made negligible efforts to reduce domestic demand for fossil fuels (such as the US). The JETP project can be seen as an effort to belatedly make good the Paris Agreement’s promise of $100 billion in annual funding for countries like India that had gone unfulfilled. It is incumbent upon rich nations to help the rest do what we all must. But such funding should not become a crowbar to push only some economies to decarbonize.

