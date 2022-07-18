The case for a portable safety net for migrants4 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 01:14 AM IST
States must work with the Centre on a safety net for migrants to fall back upon across the country
Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky’s seminal work on Prospect Theory discussed the ‘certainty effect’, wherein “people underweight outcomes that are merely probable in comparison with outcomes that are obtained with certainty"; “This tendency, called the certainty effect, contributes to risk aversion in choices involving sure gains and to risk seeking in choices involving sure losses." Thus, in the absence of certainty, uncertainty, coupled with information asymmetry, shapes human behaviour. Humans are inherently risk-averse, so they try to reduce uncertainties as it triggers negative affective responses. Agents try to predict uncertainty based on past knowledge, contextual cues and available information. In case of an unexpected shock, this becomes difficult, and humans tend to become more risk-averse. The inherent tendency then is to rely on tried and tested institutions and networks. The sudden reverse migration from urban to rural areas during the first phase of the covid pandemic reflects this phenomenon.