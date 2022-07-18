The case for a portable safety net for migrants

Government policies create safety nets for those who need them, but when people migrate, they often miss out on the geographically-fixed benefits. A pre-requisite for any policy intervention for migrants is to identify who the migrants are. In 1979, India enacted its Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, which has provisions for the registration of inter-state migrants. Among other things, this Act lists the duties and obligations of a contractor. The law enjoins this entity “to furnish in respect of every inter-state migrant workman who ceases to be employed, a return... to the specified authority in the state from which he is recruited and in the state in which he is employed, which shall include a declaration that all the wages and other dues payable to the workman and the fare for the return journey back to his state have been paid". This never happened. The job of implementing the Act rests with Indian states. As pointed out by several studies, however, most states do not enforce this statute.