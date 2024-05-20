Welfarism: We’re not just beneficiaries but citizens and voters too

This story is possibly apocryphal, but nevertheless worth telling. Just after independence, Jawaharlal Nehru instructed his party workers to go to the masses in the hinterland and spread the good news. That the British had left, and we were a free nation now. The workers heard a common refrain, “Oh, the British have left? Who’s going to rule us now?" This was not the voice of a broken spirit, but of instinctive subjecthood. This had been people’s default status through the ages under various kingdoms and also the British.