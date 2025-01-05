Opinion
Well designed public-private partnerships should be used for goal-oriented growth
Summary
- The UK’s Labour government needs to engage the private sector with deals that impose conditions aligned with public objectives. Countries like Germany, France and the US have been doing this.
The UK’s Labour government has given serious thought to the public investment needed to get the economy back on track after 14 years of austerity, neglect of social infrastructure and capital flight triggered by Brexit and economic uncertainty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more