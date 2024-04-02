Well-aimed policies can enhance women’s employment

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are two large neighbouring states in South India. Nearly 20 years ago, in 2004-05, around 57% of women in the prime age group of 25-to-54 years were in paid work in Tamil Nadu (TN) and Karnataka. Fast forward. While 44% of prime-age women in TN were employed in 2022-23, the proportion was 51% in Karnataka. This data suggests that Karnataka has done better at keeping women employed. The state overtook TN in terms of per-person real state GDP during the last decade. With its growth driven by the IT sector, one of the largest employers of educated women, it seems like Karnataka has managed to arrest women dropping out of the job market better than its neighbour. Or is that so?