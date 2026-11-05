Well-being question: Why it is a blindspot in our development roadmaps

The results reveal several disturbing trends. Although the global MHQ was marginally higher in 2024-25 than in 2023-24, 41% of those aged 18 to 34 were classified as “distressed” or “struggling” with their mental health, compared to just 12% of those aged over 55. In contrast, only 23% of young adults were classified as “succeeding” or “thriving,” compared with 60% of the older group. India is no exception.