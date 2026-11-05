For decades, economists and social researchers have sought ways to measure human well-being. The journey has moved from relatively limited measures such as gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income to broader frameworks like the Human Development Index, to more sensitive measures such as happiness indices, and even assessments of the quality and habitability of our surroundings, such as the Global Liveability Index.
Well-being question: Why it is a blindspot in our development roadmaps
SummarySeveral measures such as gross domestic product, gross national income and human development index still don’t answer if people are actually living better. A report debunks the belief that economic progress means better lives. Here's what the data shows.
For decades, economists and social researchers have sought ways to measure human well-being. The journey has moved from relatively limited measures such as gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income to broader frameworks like the Human Development Index, to more sensitive measures such as happiness indices, and even assessments of the quality and habitability of our surroundings, such as the Global Liveability Index.
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