We’re finally living in the present—and trying to escape

All the wisdom the world imparts, in essence, is some guy asking you to be as weird as him. Except one piece of eternal advice. “Live in the present." This is an exception because even the anomalous people who say it do not practise it. Before the covid pandemic, I did not know anyone who lived in the present, or at least lived in the present in a meaningful way, beyond a fleeting minute or so. Yet, ‘live in the present’ is one of the most venerated bits of advice we have heard since childhood. Savants of all races have insulted people who live either in the past or in the future—all of humanity, that is. The ideal way to be, we are told, is to live in the present.