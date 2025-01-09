Opinion
Were you hacked in 2024? India’s data protection rules require you to take action
Summary
- The draft rules on digital privacy demand that data breaches from 11 August 2023 onwards be reported retrospectively to the Data Protection Board of India once it’s set up. For minor breaches, this is too burdensome.
Last year, did any of your employees use a co-worker’s computer and read files without authorization? Maybe the access was unintentional and no information was shared. But because it was viewed by an unauthorized person, the data is considered breached.
