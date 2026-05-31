West Asia wake-up call: here’s what India should do to address its energy vulnerability on the double

India’s vulnerability is structural. We have built an economy that requires large and growing volumes of imported hydrocarbons while domestic production has not kept pace. When global crude oil rises and stays high, the economy absorbs it through a larger import bill, inflation pressure and reduced room for fiscal and monetary manoeuvre. Oil at $100 a barrel instead of the $80 planning baseline is enough to impact the rupee, raise the cost of capital and force painful fiscal trade-offs.