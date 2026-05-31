West Asia wake-up call: here’s what India should do to address its energy vulnerability on the double

The crisis in West Asia is painfully familiar. Markets have seen conflict, shipping risks and price spikes before. Yet, every episode re-teaches the same lesson: when you are heavily import dependent, energy is not merely a commodity. It shapes inflation, claims foreign exchange and constrains economic policy.
That said, India has made genuine progress: world-class refining capacity, expanded access and a serious push on renewables. We have improved the machinery, yet left the foundations exposed.
The Strait of Hormuz is a reminder. We should not pretend that chokepoints are exotic risks. In the 1990s, I emphasized that geopolitics would remain a principal determinant of international oil markets, with supply crises creating price spikes. Today, that proposition needs no embellishment.
India’s vulnerability is structural. We have built an economy that requires large and growing volumes of imported hydrocarbons while domestic production has not kept pace. When global crude oil rises and stays high, the economy absorbs it through a larger import bill, inflation pressure and reduced room for fiscal and monetary manoeuvre. Oil at $100 a barrel instead of the $80 planning baseline is enough to impact the rupee, raise the cost of capital and force painful fiscal trade-offs.