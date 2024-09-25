Opinion
What explains a calm oil market as the war in West Asia escalates?
Summary
- Crude oil prices have barely budged this week despite Israel’s new front against Hezbollah and rising hostilities that threaten to drag Iran into direct conflict with it. Thank a favourable balance of demand and supply. Yet, low volatility cannot be taken for granted.
The war in West Asia has intensified. With its Gaza operations against Hamas not yet over, Israel has aimed its firepower at Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia based in Lebanon to its north.
