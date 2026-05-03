West Bengal may have another opportunity to fulfil its potential—here’s what it needs to do

The political dust may have settled as West Bengal gears up for a new government, but the more profound questions are still to be settled. Elections offer the promise of renewal; governance must deliver it. For a state with such an intellectual legacy and political significance, the challenge is not winning elections, but turning stability into enduring gains in the well-being of its people.

Data provides a note of caution and opportunity. The economic and social profile of West Bengal has changed marginally over the last decade. Based on PRICE’s ICE 360° surveys, almost 20% of households are in the destitute category, whereas more than half are aspirers, struggling to achieve stable upward mobility.

The growth of middle class and affluent households has been modest. The state ranks high nationally in total households, but also in poverty. This duality encapsulates Bengal’s perennial paradox: resilience without progress.