West Bengal's turnaround opportunity: the state has a chance to regain its former economic prosperity

Few states have fallen so far behind as West Bengal. At independence, it was India’s industrial heartland; first among all provinces in manufacturing employment, home to about a third of Indian factory workers, with Calcutta as the nation’s commercial capital.
It had ports, proximity to the mineral wealth of the eastern plateau, a gateway to Southeast Asia and an intellectual tradition that gave the boast “what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow” its swagger. Entering the 1960s, it stood among the three richest states in the Union.
Today, with the Trinamool Congress voted out in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it ranks among the country’s most indebted states. Its relative per-capita income—127.5% of the national average in 1960-61—had fallen to 83.7% by 2023-24. It now draws under 1% of all foreign investment and roughly 6,700 firms shifted their registered offices out of Bengal between April 2011 and March 2025.