West Bengal's turnaround opportunity: the state has a chance to regain its former economic prosperity

Today, with the Trinamool Congress voted out in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it ranks among the country’s most indebted states. Its relative per-capita income—127.5% of the national average in 1960-61—had fallen to 83.7% by 2023-24. It now draws under 1% of all foreign investment and roughly 6,700 firms shifted their registered offices out of Bengal between April 2011 and March 2025.