West Bengal, Tamil Nadu & Odisha: Policy shifts under new state governments will have much to reveal

One of the most famous and widely studied natural experiments in modern history is the division of North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II. A natural experiment occurs when a naturally occurring event creates a situation where similar groups are exposed to different conditions, letting policymakers study the outcomes.
One of the most famous and widely studied natural experiments in modern history is the division of North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II. A natural experiment occurs when a naturally occurring event creates a situation where similar groups are exposed to different conditions, letting policymakers study the outcomes.
In economic prosperity, life expectancy and much else, South Korea has had vastly different outcomes than the North, even though they were once a single nation with a shared language, culture, geography and ethnic background.
In economic prosperity, life expectancy and much else, South Korea has had vastly different outcomes than the North, even though they were once a single nation with a shared language, culture, geography and ethnic background.
A broadly similar thing is underway in three Indian states that held legislative elections over the last couple of years—Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In all three cases, long-standing incumbents and attendant political ideologies were displaced.
In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal, with Naveen Patnaik as chief minister, had been in power for nearly a quarter of a century before being ousted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, who leads the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), ruled as chief minister for 15 years before being deposed by the BJP.
And in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian parties, both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), had ruled for a combined six decades before being replaced by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
This is not exactly a natural experiment, which requires both a ‘control’ situation (a part of the population that sees no change) and a ‘treatment’ one (a part that is subject to an exogenous shock). What has transpired in these states is actually ‘regime change’ for endogenous reasons, manifest through legislative election cycles.
For narrative argument, however, I will go with the natural experiment idea, since one can always create a ‘synthetic control group’ of similar states or perform tests in the border areas of a state so that control groups lie just outside the state’s boundaries.
During the tenure of Patnaik, Odisha represented a model of centralized, charismatic populism under a single leader, focusing heavily on direct welfare delivery, women’s self-help groups and disaster resilience.
Under both the DMK and AIADMK, Tamil Nadu represented a model of ideological, institutionalized populism deeply rooted in social justice, anti-caste mobilization and aggressive industrialization.
Banerjee’s West Bengal represented a case of aggressive cash redistribution to manage a de-industrialized economy, offering a stark structural contrast with Tamil Nadu’s asset-building model.
Unsurprisingly, one thing that the new governments in Odisha and West Bengal have done is tack sharply towards accepting central government ideas and programmes in areas such as health insurance, law enforcement and immigration. Cash giveaways continue with new monikers.
In West Bengal, time will tell whether the agrarian and small-business protectionism favoured by the AITC will be replaced by a Tamil Nadu-style preference for large industry.
Similarly in Odisha, it is not yet clear how far the new government would go towards large-scale modern manufacturing (semiconductors) versus the old idea of redistributing profits from mining.
One project that is likely to create some societal angst in both states is a potential shift from regional pride (Odia Asmita in Odisha and Bangaliyana in West Bengal) to a more Hindi-based nationalist identity.
The case in Tamil Nadu appears quite different. Vijay has cleverly avoided the term ‘Dravida’ in his party name and substituted it with ‘Tamilaga,’ meaning people who speak Tamil. On his very first day in office, he visited the memorial of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, the founder of the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. Both in that action and his policy pronouncements, the TVK has signalled continuity with the rationalist and social justice philosophy of Dravidian parties.
Vijay has rolled out a sweep of high-profile welfare schemes: a ₹2,500 monthly grant for women heads of households, six free cooking gas cylinders annually (subsequently scaled back to three), free bimonthly electricity for households consuming under 500 units, and an Annan Seer Scheme offering eight grams of gold paired with a silk saree for eligible brides.
This heavily welfare-centric approach is cut from the same political cloth as the legacy populism of former chief ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. The ‘how’ of Vijay’s administration does differ, deploying key performance indicators and vision documents to hold his cabinet ministers accountable, and using technocratic delegation and institutional channels to claw back funds from the Centre.
To protect the administration’s image, he has instituted strict rules on internal optics, going as far as banning ministers from posting informal content online like Instagram reels.
And so, open experiments have begun. In Odisha and West Bengal, after decades, greater centripetal alignment has begun. In Tamil Nadu, centrifugal forces have seen little change, but the rhetoric of governance has become technocratic, institutional and a tad unemotional. Early results of these experiments should be available well before the end of the new governments’ first terms.
P.S: “All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make the better,” said American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson.
The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand