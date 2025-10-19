Long view: Is the West's alienation from its own culture going to be its undoing?
The West’s growing unease isn’t just about politics or technology—it may spring from a deeper loss of faith in its own culture. Paul Kingsnorth’s 'Against the Machine' offers a diagnosis of this crisis, but is rejecting reason for religion really the answer?
My previous column was a reflection on how America, like the triumphant Yadus after the Kurukshetra war, might be defeating itself from within. Today, I want to discuss a grand diagnosis of where the West, in general, went wrong and why it finds itself wrapped in anxiety and insecurity.