Western sanctions on Russia differs in key ways from those on Iran

Russia’s central bank has raised its key policy rate from 9.5% to 20%. “We had to increase rates to compensate citizens for increased inflationary risks,“ explained Russia’s central bank governor Elvira Nabuillina. Russia has imposed controls on residents moving capital out of the country. All this has implications within Russia and not a great deal outside the country in the short term. Rouble-denominated exports would be less cheap than these would be in the absence of measures to prop up the rouble. Kalashnikovs, wheat and Aluminium are notable Russian exports besides gas and oil, and their export price goes south as the rouble falls. Higher interest rates in Russia will prevent their prices from plummeting and Russian supplies flooding world markets.

Certain features of the financial sanctions imposed on Russia need to be understood. Unlike in the case of sanctions against Iran, for example, there are no secondary sanctions with regard to Russia. While certain banks and other entities have been sanctioned, no sanctions have been announced against entities that transact with these sanctioned entities. What this means is that the sanctioned entities will have difficulty transacting with foreign entities directly and would have to transact through Russian banks that have not been sanctioned or cut off from Swift, the financial messaging platform for interbank fund transfers.

What explains the absence of secondary sanctions? A soft corner in Western hearts towards Russia prevents them from hardening themselves against Russians the way they had hardened against the people of Iran and against all those who used to buy Iranian oil, such as India and China? Reverberations of former US President Donald Trump’s admiring description of President Putin’s ‘special military operation’ against Ukraine as ‘genius’? The reason is fairly straightforward.

Europe cannot do without Russian gas, except by inflicting extreme pain on itself and the global economy. It sources 40% of its gas imports from Russia. Removing all Russian banks from the world’s dollar networks would make it impossible for Europe to pay for the gas they buy from Russia. That would result in the cessation of the gas flows into Europe through multiple pipelines. Europe could try to replace Russian gas with gas from elsewhere in the world. That means not just mopping up all the gas traded in spot markets and ratcheting up the price of gas for all consumers across the globe but also expanding the capacity for liquefaction and regasification of natural gas worldwide. Such capacity cannot be added in a jiffy. All gas reserves would have to be used up to avoid shortages, and prices would zoom.

Secondary sanctions on entities that transact with sanctioned entities would have the self-same effect. The sanctioned Russian banks would route their international financial transactions through the few Russian banks that still stay within Swift to receive payments from Europe, and if secondary sanctions are announced, these banks would also face sanctions, and then Europeans would be unable to pay for the gas they source from Russia, the gas flows would cease, gas prices would shoot through the roof all over the world.

Even if just one Russian bank remains within the Swift framework, all export and import transactions can occur through that unsanctioned bank. Money is fungible. It will move around and find the unblocked outlet when most outlets are blocked.

Freezing the assets of the Russian central bank and Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has more serious consequences. Russia would not use its assets held in the West or Japan to prop up the rouble domestically. However, it would not be a herculean task to borrow some funds in dollars from friend China, whose forex reserves, at $3.25 trillion, exceed the GDP of France or Britain. Moreover, China could make advance payments for stepped up gas supplies.

Raising domestic interest rates is meant to deter resident Russians from taking money out of their bank accounts and deter capital flight. It will, of course, impede Russian economic growth if interest rates remain high. A swift end to the war is the best way out for Russia and the global economy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!