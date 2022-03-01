Western sanctions on Russia differs in key ways from those on Iran

Europe cannot do without Russian gas, except by inflicting extreme pain on itself and the global economy. It sources 40% of its gas imports from Russia. Removing all Russian banks from the world’s dollar networks would make it impossible for Europe to pay for the gas they buy from Russia. That would result in the cessation of the gas flows into Europe through multiple pipelines. Europe could try to replace Russian gas with gas from elsewhere in the world. That means not just mopping up all the gas traded in spot markets and ratcheting up the price of gas for all consumers across the globe but also expanding the capacity for liquefaction and regasification of natural gas worldwide. Such capacity cannot be added in a jiffy. All gas reserves would have to be used up to avoid shortages, and prices would zoom.