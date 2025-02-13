Let’s not forget Western universities need Indian students more than ever
Summary
- A new paradigm of interdependence has emerged. As varsities of the Global North see domestic student enrolments drop, they are increasingly reliant on fee revenues from international students.
In 2024, 1.33 million Indian students were pursuing higher education abroad, nearly double the number in 2019. Of these, 1.07 million, or 80%, were in the ‘big four’ host countries: i.e., the US, Canada, the UK and Australia. Though China sends the largest number of students abroad, India has more students in the US, UK and Canada than China.