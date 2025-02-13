Let’s not forget Western universities need Indian students more than ever

Universities of the Global North are direct beneficiaries of all this, of course, and they use the revenue generated from international student fees to maintain academic standards. In many cases, such fees are critical to their very survival. As much as 20% of the income of UK universities comes from international students. The dependence is far higher at many institutions. The same is true in Australia and Canada. In the US, public universities rely more on international students now than in the past, as state outlays for them have reduced.