Wet-bulb heat: India Inc’s immediate climate challenge isn't emissions but labour productivity

India’s climate debate still revolves largely around energy, emissions and infrastructure. But corporate India has an obvious immediate challenge to contend with: how to keep people working safely in a hotter and more flood-prone country.
Extreme heat and frequent flooding are no longer occasional disruptions. They are beginning to affect labour productivity, supply chains and operating costs across sectors that depend heavily on informal and contract workers.
Construction, logistics, warehousing, transport, delivery networks and small manufacturing are especially exposed because much of their workforce operates outdoors or in poorly protected environments.
Rising heat is already reducing work hours and lowering productivity. Research on informal workers in Delhi found that income dropped sharply during periods of extreme heat as workers slowed down, stopped work or fell ill.