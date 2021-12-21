What 2022-23 is likely to have in store for the country’s economy

We are counting on better-balanced growth in India’s gross domestic product (GDP), led by a combination of demand recovery owing to high vaccination rates, normal mobility, and sectoral output broadly back at pre-pandemic levels. Jobs in the services sector fell by a smaller extent during the second wave and have since recouped more than 90% of the ground to close in on pre-pandemic levels, according to survey data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. A revival in manufacturing jobs is at a fourth below the late-2019 headcount. Additionally, higher capital expenditure led by the public sector, a manufacturing push imparted by supportive schemes like the government’s production-linked incentives, and better faring exports of goods (and services) are expected to be other drivers. We project 2022-23 growth to stay firm at 7% year-on-year, after an estimated 9.5% in 2021-22, which is among the fastest in our Asia-10 universe. Despite this buoyancy, there are a few chinks in the armour, as the pandemic’s after-effects on labour markets and incomes are likely to be felt for longer than the revival in other cyclical economic activity.

