What 40-year high US retail inflation means for RBI and India

As the US Fed raises interest rates, it could mean a major headache for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and India. In the last couple of years, in the aftermath of the negative economic impact of the covid pandemic, the Fed and other central banks of the rich world have created printed money and driven down interest rates. The idea was to encourage people and companies to borrow and spend money and in the process help the economy. Take the case of home prices in the US which have been rising at greater than 18% per year since June 2021, primarily due to rock bottom home loan interest rates. Higher interest rates can help control this.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}