What a billion-dollar ‘chakna’ brand can teach MNCs about India
Summary
- Though Indian consumers are great experimenters and take to foreign foods with gusto, they also demand a certain ‘Indian-ness’ in what they consume. Hardiram’s has perfected this fine balance
Haldiram’s, India’s favourite ‘chakna’ maker, has just become a billion-dollar brand. In its remarkable growth story – of taking on both multinational food giants and the corner halwai and beating them at their own game – lies a salutary lesson for any global company that wishes to crack the 1.4-billion-strong Indian market: listen to the Indian consumer or perish.