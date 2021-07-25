What a digital currency from RBI must get right

India has also seen the emergence of cryptocurrency exchanges, which have mined grey zones of regulation. Most of these are exhorting people to invest and trade in cryptos without providing basic information about the product and the inherent risks. Even more dangerous is the aggressive outreach to retail investors who stand to lose a large proportion of their savings should markets turn. Cryptocurrencies are not backed by any commodity. They do not have any intrinsic value, and, as things stand, their tradeable value is determined by an artificial shortage that has led to extreme volatility. That said, with the rapid spread of technology and growing acceptance of alternative payment solutions, there is indeed a growing need for virtual currencies and e-wallets. Many cryptocurrencies are claiming to be the ideal substitutes for traditional currency, especially for cross-border transactions. This is uncharted territory, with the no proper risk mapping, especially for smaller economies with relatively vulnerable currencies. CBDCs certainly have a role to play here. The PwC Global CBDC Index shows more than 60 central banks in various stages of launching a digital currency.

