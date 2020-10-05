What a flexible labour market must not miss

For decades, India’s archaic and labyrinthine labour laws were crying out for reforms. Late last month, our Parliament approved three labour codes on work conditions, industrial relations, and social security. Together with the wage code passed last year, which expands the ambit of minimum wages to cover more workers, these new laws subsume 44 central enactments that had proven too cumbersome for a modern economy. They strapped companies in a tangle of red tape, empowered government inspectors to harass entrepreneurs, and acted as a disincentive for businesses to expand their payrolls. Factory owners and economists have often blamed our labour-market rigidities and poor governance for holding India back from achieving its economic potential. That grouse may have been settled now, with our new Industrial Relations Code letting firms directly hire workers on fixed-term contracts, thus relieving them of the services of middlemen. In general, it allows for greater flexibility in both the recruitment and retrenchment of workers. It also lets firms convert permanent jobs into fixed-term contracts. The revisions also allow businesses with up to 300 workers to retrench workers or shut plants without needing government approval.

These changes would make for a more flexible labour market. Those who saw job permanency as a right may feel let down, but the context in which businesses have to function has undergone a transformation since India adopted market competition as a growth propellant. Today, adaptability is crucial to business survival, and this calls for frequent reassessments of resource requirements. Around the world, fixed costs—such as wage bills—are seen as a burden. But this does not mean layoffs are all that we can expect. Companies that need not worry about downsizing their staff in case of a downturn are also likely to recruit freely while the going is good. It is this aspect of flexibility that reformers have been keen to highlight. The World Bank, for example, has estimated that with less restrictive laws, India would be able to add on 2.8 million high-quality formal sector jobs every year. In theory, a dynamic job market in which people are shuffled around also raises the likelihood that they will find themselves in appropriate roles. This ought to enhance overall productivity.

The trouble is that the benefits of a lightly-regulated labour market, even one designed to optimize the use of all skills available, are unlikely to show up in times of economic distress. Given the covid crunch, pink slips could outstrip appointment letters. It is for recessions—when overall employment levels fall—that countries with hire-and-fire policies typically offer the safety cushion of job-loss provisions. India has done well to institute new security measures for some classes of employees left uncovered by earlier codes. But these do not go far enough. Those at both the high and low ends of our income pyramid remain vulnerable. For formal-sector workers, India has a compulsory provident fund (PF), but this does not apply to business units with under 20 workers. Even otherwise, it is meant to serve as a retirement kitty, not as stopgap money. Often, PF is inadequate to see people through long patches of joblessness. More than ever, the country needs some form of support for those who get laid off. Those with taxable incomes lost, for example, could be offered the taxes they paid the previous year as an interest-free loan to be repaid over five years after they regain employment. Such devices would quell the anxiety that “hire-and-fire" often evokes.

