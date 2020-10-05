What a flexible labour market must not miss

The trouble is that the benefits of a lightly-regulated labour market, even one designed to optimize the use of all skills available, are unlikely to show up in times of economic distress. Given the covid crunch, pink slips could outstrip appointment letters. It is for recessions—when overall employment levels fall—that countries with hire-and-fire policies typically offer the safety cushion of job-loss provisions. India has done well to institute new security measures for some classes of employees left uncovered by earlier codes. But these do not go far enough. Those at both the high and low ends of our income pyramid remain vulnerable. For formal-sector workers, India has a compulsory provident fund (PF), but this does not apply to business units with under 20 workers. Even otherwise, it is meant to serve as a retirement kitty, not as stopgap money. Often, PF is inadequate to see people through long patches of joblessness. More than ever, the country needs some form of support for those who get laid off. Those with taxable incomes lost, for example, could be offered the taxes they paid the previous year as an interest-free loan to be repaid over five years after they regain employment. Such devices would quell the anxiety that “hire-and-fire" often evokes.