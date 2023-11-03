What a Nobel laureate can teach us about the economics of electoral bonds

In the ongoing Supreme Court case challenging the validity of electoral bonds, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who is presiding over the five-judge bench hearing it, has observed that these bonds “are not completely anonymous". While an opposition party, the court said, may not find out who its donors are, “investigative agencies" of the government can ascertain their identities. It said electoral bonds suffer from the problem of “selective anonymity/confidentiality", leading to an “information hole". “Retribution is not avoided," the chief justice observed.