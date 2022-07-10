What a Vivo viewfinder reveals of our China ties

This brings us to the final and broader issue at hand. Ever since Galwan, Indian authorities have let a security stand-off bleed into our trade and investment ties. In other words, the government seems to be using reprisals against Chinese investors in India to solve a border problem. First, it issued marching orders to TikTok and a clutch of other apps, which was followed up with similar diktats to other Chinese companies. It has been argued that India’s state capacity must be leveraged to counter China’s border incursions and expansionism at every level, including trade and investment, because Beijing’s statecraft and business outreach are joined at the hip. But such a belligerent argument flies in the face of India-China trade data: total trade between the two nations touched $115.5 billion in 2021-22, growing 33.6% over the previous fiscal year. What’s more, the dice continues to be loaded against India, with our trade deficit with China widening to $72.91 billion from $44 billion. The juxtaposition of these two seemingly contradictory trends unfortunately suggests that the government, while helpless about our growing trade dependence on China, wishes to publicly portray a muscular state by going after Chinese companies. This can have many unintended consequences, but the most detrimental is the awkward signal it sends out to potential foreign investors. Can we afford an approach that offers so little doctrinal clarity on our overall ties with a military adversary? In today’s climate of global uncertainty, we must not allow a confused picture to replace the message of an open economy.

