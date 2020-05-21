Opinion | What a workforce database could do for self-reliance

While immediate relief is at the core of the government’s initiatives, what seems to have got neglected in the frenzy is that this ‘new normal’ is here to stay. Hence, mitigation measures should be for the long-term, rather than stop-gap solutions. This will require addressing structural problems that plague our human capital. A key reason for these problems is that enterprises look at labour through a lens of ‘cost of production’ rather than that of an ‘asset’ or ‘human capital’. Thus, while grappling with the current economic crisis, their tendency is to reduce the ‘cost’ to ensure viability and profitability.