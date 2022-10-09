What an e-rupee really is must be crystal clear

That RBI must launch a digital option is clear from the crypto challenge. If sovereign money is to resist getting outmoded by private tokens offering to retain their real value better, then a do-no-harm approach to monetary stability must first address the impact of an e-rupee on money supply, ideally kept firmly in check to cap inflation. RBI’s note is lucid on this risk. So, too, on the dangers of disintermediation; it rejects an interest-paying CBDC because it might lure enough funds to leave lenders out of the loop. But the concept details spelt out by RBI are a let-down. Let’s place it under the lens of four ‘P’s of marketing. As a Product, it’s a novelty and so two versions of it are bound to cause confusion. While an account-based wholesale CBDC for institutional use has its plus-points, it would be best to call it something else. Let the ‘e-rupee’ title be claimed only by a retail CBDC for all, one issued as tokens (with digital access keys) that mimic banknotes and can survive offline. As for Price, the second P, one-to-one rupee parity makes sense. On Placement, while an indirect interface—with banks or wallets as intermediaries—will be less disruptive, we should keep its technology flexible for a gradual shift at some point to a hybrid or direct model of finance that lets RBI use deposit rates directly as a policy tool, keeps e-rupee savers free of bank-failure risk and pushes lenders to focus on risk-pricing skills. Likewise for global integration, let’s keep our prospects open. Ledger distribution calls can be taken accordingly.