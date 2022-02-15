What are the war clouds over Ukraine really about?

Why has Russia suddenly decided to turn the screws on Ukraine? Ukraine is incidental, well, almost. Russia’s real aim is to halt NATO’s advance further East and reverse the advance already made, if possible. When the Soviet Union had been crumbling, the US had assured Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move an inch to the East. Then, after the Soviet Union had collapsed and chaos and oligarchs ruled over its successor state, Russia, NATO added Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary to its fold. That was in 1999. Russia was too weak to prevent this. Then, in 2004, NATO expanded to seven more countries, including Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. From Estonia to St Petersburg, the distance is smaller than that between Delhi and Agra. Putin was already running Russia, but still too weak to resist this threat to Russian security. But, when, in 2008, NATO promised membership to Ukraine and Georgia, Russia took action: it sent in its troops to two rebel regions of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Russia will resist Ukrainian membership of NATO, and deployment of NATO missiles or soldiers there, as vehemently as the US had opposed the deployment of Soviet bombers and nuclear missiles in Cuba in 1962.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}