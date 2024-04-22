What Biden can learn from Modi: Keep inflation in check
Summary
- Modi's inflation-targeting RBI mandate is a case of good politics, one that can be a bigger vote winner than many leaders around the world may think.
India’s general elections kicked off on Friday with voting in 102 of the country’s 543 constituencies. The outcome is not really in doubt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained, if not increased, his favourability ratings since he last won re-election in 2019. Such enduring popularity, in an age when most democratically elected leaders are struggling, can appear mystifying.