What Biden can learn from Modi: Keep inflation in check

Modi’s biggest macroeconomic priority hasn’t been to juice growth or wages. Instead, he has focused on controlling inflation. Even though his government has not been too keen on independent regulators or institutional reforms, it did push through legislation early on that set an inflation target for the Reserve Bank of India, whose six-member monetary policy committee has since been left mostly on its own to manage rates, in spite of occasional grumbles from New Delhi. Meanwhile, the government has deployed a mix of macro- and microeconomic levers to keep prices from spiralling out of control, including during supply disruptions brought on by the covid pandemic. Federal budgets have sought to shrink the deficit. Fuel taxes are high but have also largely insulated users from inflationary swings in energy prices.