What businesses can learn from Kishore Biyani’s inglorious exit

Earlier this week, Biyani resigned as the Executive Chairman and Director of Future Retail Limited, which is a part of the 19 Future group companies operating in the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing spaces. In his letter tended to the Board of FRL as well as the resolution professional who is currently managing the company after it was put into the insolvency process by its creditors, Biyani claimed the company was facing insolvency resolution process as a "result of unfortunate business situation" (sic). “I have to accept reality and move on," he added in the letter, a copy of which was also submitted to the exchanges where the FRL stock is listed,