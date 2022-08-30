What causes depreciation of the rupee holds policy cues for India5 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Capital inflows can provide a buffer but prudence requires us to keep our current account deficit and local inflation in check
Capital inflows can provide a buffer but prudence requires us to keep our current account deficit and local inflation in check
Listen to this article
The Indian exchange rate regime underwent a big change in the early 1990s. From the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determining the exchange rate everyday, we first moved to a dual exchange rate regime and a year later in 1993 adopted a market-determined exchange rate regime. It was made clear that RBI would intervene when it felt necessary. The opening up of the external sector, which included a liberal trade policy, a market-determined exchange rate and expanded sources of external capital flows greatly strengthened the external sector.