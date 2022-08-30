What causes depreciation of the rupee holds policy cues for India

In the absence of capital flows, the exchange rate is largely determined by the current account of balance of payments (BoP). Exports earn foreign exchange and contribute to the supply of foreign exchange. Imports result in payment of foreign exchange and constitute demand for the same. But the picture changes with the inclusion of capital flows. Capital inflows add to the supply of foreign exchange and a strong inflow can lead to the domestic currency getting stronger despite a current account deficit. The purchasing power parity theory, which states that the external value of the currency is a reflection of its domestic value, holds good only when capital flows are minimal. Foreign investment (i.e. inflows) in India has been quite strong since 1994-95. In most years, it has been above 1.5% of GDP. In several years such as 2009-10 and 2014-15, it had exceeded 3% of GDP. These capital inflows, when they exceed the current account deficit, help RBI build reserves if it does not allow the rupee’s value to appreciate beyond a level. That is how our reserves have been built up to the present level exceeding $600 billion. This is far from how China built up reserves. China has primarily built its reserves out of its current account surplus. This makes a difference to the quality of reserves. Out of the various elements that have helped India accumulate reserves, some are volatile. The most significant among them is foreign portfolio investment. Investment in the stock market can flow out easily if perceptions change. Non-Resident Indian deposits are generally considered to be durable. But we found to our great horror how volatile they were in 1990 and 1991. Let us take two instances: the ‘taper tantrum’ of 2013 and the current situation after the Russia-Ukraine war. In the ‘taper tantrum’ period, there was a sudden withdrawal of funds through the sale of shares and that led to a steep fall in the value of the rupee. In May 2013, the value of the US dollar was equal to ₹55.01. By September 2013, it had risen to ₹63.75. But as sentiment got reversed and also as a result of certain actions taken, capital inflows resumed and the value of the dollar in terms of rupees fell. But it remained above its May level even after a year. Something similar may happen in the current situation. The value of the rupee, which has fallen steeply, may recover once capital inflows resume. But it may not necessarily touch the pre-crisis level.