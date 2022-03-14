What China may have learnt and unlearnt from the Ukraine crisis

Though some in the West have suggested that Xi should be worried about the reputational costs of associating closely with Putin, this is unlikely to be of any significance. China’s reputational loss globally predates this war and won’t be much affected by what Putin does or doesn’t do. But what would worry the Chinese leadership is the economic challenge of maintaining close ties with Russia at a time when its growth rate is the lowest in three decades. For all the talk of a declining West, its unprecedented economic crackdown on Russia underscores the financial heft that Washington still wields in the global economy. Not only American allies in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific, like Japan and Australia, have rallied behind US efforts like sanctions, export controls and targeting of Russian oligarchs. For long, China had tried to exploit the differences among Western nations to its advantage. But this crisis has brought them all closer to an unprecedented degree and China’s trade ties with the EU could face scrutiny.