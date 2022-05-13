What Coinbase row signals about the regulator’s intent

Should regulators in a mature economy indulge in such practices? If Das could issue a warning to investors, and he was absolutely right to do so, then surely the RBI could have just as transparently, through a public statement, reminded Coinbase and others like it of the risks to their business from the prevailing regulatory vacuum that will last until the time the government’s legislation is ready and cleared by Parliament. The RBI could have openly and publicly encouraged Coinbase to be mindful of its discomfort. That would have been a far more credible way of restraining Coinbase. Remember, the issue here is not what the RBI wants, but how it has gone about accomplishing it.