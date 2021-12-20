What constitutes democracy is for actual democracies to define

For Biden, it has been an article of faith to showcase the effectiveness of democracy, and he campaigned on this agenda, keen to project it both at home and abroad at a time when the credibility of American democracy has been challenged, unlike any other time in its history. He, therefore, rallied world leaders to work with him to bolster democratic institutions amid the march of authoritarian systems like China’s and Russia’s as well as a ‘backward slide’ of democracy around the globe. In the context of the mob attack on the Capitol complex in Washington DC on 6 January this year, he also turned the spotlight inwards by arguing that “here in the United States we know as well as anyone that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort."