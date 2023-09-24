What could possibly ruin the BJP’s dominance one day4 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:25 PM IST
The BJP has raised a nation where the majority behaves like a minority. This is hard to sustain
It appears that many politicians across India who are not with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) live in fear of imprisonment, chiefly for corruption or old crimes. It is odd because, until recently, it was uncommon for politicians in India to be so vulnerable to the justice system. They were protected by an unspoken code. To the extent it was possible, politicians in power guarded their own kind, including the ones not in power. Some did end up in jail. Current home minister Amit Shah was imprisoned in 2010. But those were anomalies in the system. Shah’s tremendous rise explains why. Power is temporary; powerlessness is temporary. Politicians needed to have each other’s back. So what has changed now? Under BJP rule, that code of professional courtesy has vanished.