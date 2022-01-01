What could the leadership rejig mean for Samsung in India?

According to latest research by Counterpoint’s Market Monitor, Chinese brands together managed to garner 74% share of the Indian smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021. Xiaomi maintained its leadership position with 22% share, while Samsung was at the second spot with a 19% share. Vivo (15%), Realme (14%) and Oppo (10%) – all Chinese – are turning out to be aggressive competitors. The figures suggest that Samsung will have to sweat it out to secure and expand its standing in the smartphone segment. Others like Transsion group and OnePlus are growing too, and cannot be taken lightly. Market Monitor research shows that both companies reported robust growth in the third quarter — of 72% and 55% -- respectively.