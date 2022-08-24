An article in the current issue of the RBI Bulletin argues for a gradual approach to privatization of public sector banks, and cautions against sudden, wholesale privatization. The advice is based on research that finds that public sector banks (PSBs) make greater contributions to financial inclusion, and counter-cyclical lending, leading to more effective transmission of monetary policy. The paper also cites the greater trust the deposit-making public has in public sector banks, as compared to private sector banks.

Bank unions and certain other organisations that see departure from the status quo as selling out to vested interests might feel vindicated by such a finding from within the central bank, given reports and recommendations and many past governors have been making the case for privatising PSBs for decades. Does the advice reflect the position of the RBI or the government? Probably not, given Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman maintains in her speeches on the floor of Parliament, including when presenting the Union Budget, that the government will be privatising PSBs.

We would urge the government to stay the course on the gradual bank privatisation it has embarked on. Further, we suggest that this debate about ownership only serves to divert attention from the real reforms India’s banking urgently requires: superior supervision and regulation; better use of information technology and analytics; a vibrant debt market as complement and competition to traditional bank credit; and, finally, a resolution framework for banks that fail, whether in the public or the private sector. The goal should be to create an institutionally stable operating framework for banks that makes the nature of ownership irrelevant to how banks function.

The basic job of banks is to mediate the public’s savings to those who would put them to optimal use as debt capital, while minimising risk. In the process, a bank agglomerates savings; smoothens out the gaps between how long individual depositors want to keep their money in the bank and for how long borrowers want credit; and avoids high-risk borrowers altogether while striking the right balance between risk and reward in the loans it makes, so as to generate decent returns for depositors and for the bank’s own shareholders.

Banks have to attract deposits; develop expertise in the assorted activities for which borrowers seek loans, so as to evaluate risk and reward in the putative loans; develop risk management expertise and loan recovery expertise; manage the funds that await longer term deployment to generate whatever returns are possible; and comply with regulation meant to ensure banks stay solvent, minimise risk to deposits and meet social goals.

Practice is messier. Borrowers submitting cost-inflated projects and bribing decision-makers at the bank or those who appoint them to overlook such minor flaws that would thwart the loan. Bankers lack the skill to make sound loans or the incentive to exert themselves to optimise lending. Some borrowers end up not being able to service loans for reasons other than fraud. Banks have to generate enough returns to provide for such bad loans, without eating into deposits or their own risk capital, and take steps to retrieve whatever can be salvaged from the loans that do go bad. The government prescribes social goals that cannot be met without considerable expenditure on the banks’ part, without compensating the banks for that spending.

The narrative suggests that a major problem with public sector banks is that their decision-making is constrained by ex-post suspicion of criminal intent, should a loan go sour, without any remunerative incentive for bankers at the senior-most levels to take risks. Former governor Urjit Patel challenged this notion, after he stepped down from the RBI, in his masterful analysis of why banking crises recur periodically in his book 'Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver'. He argues in the book that PSBs seem to not be unduly concerned about the possibility of suspicion, queries and investigations over the loan size to struggling corporates increasing (due to ever-greening of loans) even as their debt-servicing capability decreases.

There is also the implicit, if not explicit, expectation that borrowers should expect differential treatment depending on their proximity to the powers that be. Private sector banks do not face such constraints. To align their lending practices more closely with social purpose laid down by the government, something that doesn’t happen at the moment—an argument offered for why PSBs must remain government-owned—can be done. Former governor Raghuram Rajan made the case for privatisation arguing that the private sector banks can be compensated by government for efforts entailed in meeting social obligations. Government doesn’t need to own banks for this meeting this objective.

Today, technology allows bankers, auditors, supervisors and regulators to access and analyse data on a scale that could not have been anticipated when the current banking rules and regulatory norms were framed. That capability must be harnessed to raise the quality of bank governance, supervision and regulation to a standard that makes ownership irrelevant to the functioning of the bank, besides eliminating fraud such as the one perpetrated at Punjab National Bank by diamantaire Nirav Modi. Account aggregators leverage the consent layer enabled by the India Stack set of application programming interfaces (APIs), to consolidate a company’s financial data lying scattered among diverse entities, ranging from the banks they deal with and the goods and services tax network to the companies they buy from and sell to, into a real-time testament of a company’s creditworthiness, far superior to annual reports. They are just a beginning.

Assorted fintech startups that provide data analytics or serve as neobanks specialising in specific sectors such as education or healthcare, can enhance the quality of banking, when they function as partners to commercial banks. Risk-mitigating instruments, such as derivatives and contingent bonds—loss absorbing capital in Additional Tier 1 of bank capital, catastrophe bonds that forgo interest and repayment of principal, in case a specified catastrophe does occur—are essential for banks to play their role in the financial system. That calls for a vibrant debt market.

A debt market is also needed to free banks from having to lend to infrastructure projects for periods that cause serious asset-liability mismatch for banks, and for securitising the loans they do make to infrastructure projects in their initial phases.

Bank reform calls for a comprehensive overhaul of banking and the financial system, of which banks are a vital part; it is not determined by the nature of ownership.

