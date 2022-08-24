What counts for PSU banks is reforms not ownership5 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 06:20 AM IST
- Recently RBI Bulletin has argued for a gradual approach to privatization of public sector banks
An article in the current issue of the RBI Bulletin argues for a gradual approach to privatization of public sector banks, and cautions against sudden, wholesale privatization. The advice is based on research that finds that public sector banks (PSBs) make greater contributions to financial inclusion, and counter-cyclical lending, leading to more effective transmission of monetary policy. The paper also cites the greater trust the deposit-making public has in public sector banks, as compared to private sector banks.