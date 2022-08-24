What counts for PSU banks is reforms not ownership

Practice is messier. Borrowers submitting cost-inflated projects and bribing decision-makers at the bank or those who appoint them to overlook such minor flaws that would thwart the loan. Bankers lack the skill to make sound loans or the incentive to exert themselves to optimise lending. Some borrowers end up not being able to service loans for reasons other than fraud. Banks have to generate enough returns to provide for such bad loans, without eating into deposits or their own risk capital, and take steps to retrieve whatever can be salvaged from the loans that do go bad. The government prescribes social goals that cannot be met without considerable expenditure on the banks’ part, without compensating the banks for that spending.