What CPC Congress message of China's tech atamnirbharta spells for the world
- The concept of “military-civil fusion” offers a new perspective on declarations on technology in the 20th Congress report.
China falls well short of Taiwan, South Korea and the United States in its capacity to manufacture the most advanced semiconductor chips. Nevertheless, the threat posed by Chinese access to these high-tech chips through Western suppliers and their potential use in military applications was serious enough for US President Joe Biden to announce significant export controls on 7 October. The new rules prevent the export to China of not just equipment used to manufacture high-end semiconductor chips but also of all American components to chip manufacturers in in China.