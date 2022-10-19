What CPC Congress message of China's tech atamnirbharta spells for the world

Meanwhile, China has an extensive programme underway of civil-military integration. In most countries this is simply about greater coordination between civilian and military officials and an attempt to prevent the wastage of resources. In China, however, the concept is somewhat more advanced and has society- and economy-wide implications captured in the more exact translation of the concept as “military-civil fusion". This reality then offers a new perspective on Chinese declarations in the 20th Congress report about “share[ing] resources and production factors between the military and civilian sectors" or the desire to “boost China’s strength in strategic science and technology". The US and other Western countries have cause enough, therefore, to worry about the potential military use of semiconductors or other high-end technology that is exported or transferred to China.