What critics of Ben Bernanke's Nobel Prize fail to see
- Conservatives like to blame Bernanke for creating too much money and, thus, creating conditions for inflation that proves difficult to rein in.
The Nobel Prize Committee has done the right thing by choosing banking as the area of economics to recognise, in this ongoing season of high interest rates and economic pain across the world. Some commentators are unhappy with the Economics Nobel going to Ben Bernanke, along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, all economists who studied banking, laid bare the principles of its working and offer insights that help form better financial regulation. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown, we have been told. Unhappy, also, is the head that misunderstands.